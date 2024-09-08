SI

Jay Glazer Reveals How Close 49ers Came to Trading Brandon Aiyuk to Steelers

The star wideout chose to stay in San Francisco at the 11th hour, the Fox Sports insider says.

Liam McKeone

Aiyuk (11) played the Steelers in 2023
Aiyuk (11) played the Steelers in 2023 / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Brandon Aiyuk trade saga stretched on throughout the NFL offseason. There were multiple points where it felt the San Francisco 49ers were fated to trade their talented but unhappy wideout. Then, finally, a conclusion was reached in August when Aiyuk signed a four-year extension to stick with the defending NFC champs.

Since then the football audience has heard a lot about what almost happened. On Fox NFL Sunday, insider Jay Glazer detailed just how close Aiyuk came to becoming a Pittsburgh Steeler; the Steelers were one of the three teams most interested in the All-Pro's talents.

"The day [the contract] actually got done, the 49ers were trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers," Glazer said. "It was already en route. And then all of a sudden Brandon Aiyuk happened to show up early to the facility that day. Went downstairs trying to meet with Kyle Shanahan. Kyle Shanahan was trying to get in touch with the front office, but they couldn't take his call because they were trying to get the trade done to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Shanahan actually ran all the way upstairs, said, 'Hold this. Let's put a hold on these trade talks right now. Pittsburgh, we'll call you right back.'

"They went down and talked to Aiyuk for about two hours. They said, 'Look, you have until the end of practice. We're either trading you to Pittsburgh today or you could take the deal that's been on the table. It's up to you, but you have until the end of practice today.' He said, 'This is where I want to be.' Brandon Aiyuk remains a 49er.

It is always fascinating to hear how the sausage is made. And it sounds like Aiyuk came within a few hours of heading to the Steel City. SI's own Albert Breer reported this past week that Pittsburgh had a trade package in place for the wideout before he signed his new deal.

Ultimately it was for naught. But it was real, real close

