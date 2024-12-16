Jerry Rice Tore Into Deebo Samuel Over His Brutal Drop in 49ers' Loss to Rams
San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel made public complaints last week about not getting enough touches. Then he went out against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night and touched one pass a few times before watching it fall to the ground for one of the worst dropped passes of the season.
The 49ers ended up losing to the Rams, 12-6, to fall to 6-8 on the season. This year has been a brutal one for the defending NFC champs as they've been banged up with serious injuries to key players and have poor performances from guys like Samuel who they've depended on in recent seasons.
49ers great Jerry Rice wasn't impressed with Samuel's dropped pass, especially after he complained about a lack of touches.
"I don't know what is going on, because the weirdest thing is I think he had like three catches for 16 yards ... for me, I would have been pissed," Rice said Monday during an appearance on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast." I would have been pissed at myself, I would have been pissed at the whole scenario, and I would pretty much go to work on the football field, at practice. And if you do it during practice, you're going to be able to do it during the game."
Rice didn't stop there:
"That ball that he dropped, after you complain about not getting that many touches, you cannot drop the football. Because everybody is going to get down on you and they're going to come after you. I never said anything about not getting touches or anything like that. I just worked, man. I just kept working, and if you show it during practice, they're going to make the call during the actual football game where you're going to have opportunities, where you can make catches, get into a rhythm and be productive."
Samuel and 49ers will look to get back on track when they host the Dolphins this Sunday.