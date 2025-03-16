49ers, Vikings Projected RB Depth Charts After Jordan Mason Trade
The San Francisco 49ers traded running back Jordan Mason to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter the 49ers have received a 2025 fifth round pick (No. 160) and a 2026 sixth round pick in exchange for Mason and a sixth round pick (No. 187) in this year's draft.
Mason went undrafted in 2022 and played the first three seasons of his career with the 49ers. As part of the trade the Vikings are signing Mason to a two-year deal worth $7 million guaranteed.
Mason started six games for San Francisco last season before he got hurt in week 13 and placed on injured reserve. He led the 49ers in carries and rushing yards last season with Christian McCaffrey sidelined for most of the year and has averaged 5.2 yards per carry in each of his last two seasons.
In Minnesota Mason will back up Aaron Jones who rushed for a career-high 1,138 yards in his first season with the Vikings. The two should make for a formidable rushing attack for the Vikings as they still decide on who their quarterback will be.
Here's a look at the probable running back depth charts for both Minnesota and San Francisco after the trade. With the NFL draft just a few weeks away things could continue to change.
Vikings Projected Depth Chart After Jordan Mason Trade
- Aaron Jones
- Jordan Mason
- Ty Chandler
- Zavier Scott
49ers Projected Depth Chart After Jordan Mason Trade
- Christian McCaffrey
- Isaac Guerendo
- Parick Taylor Jr.
- Israel Abanikanda