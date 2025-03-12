Vikings 'Entertaining' Possibility of Signing Aaron Rodgers
The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes is fully underway with NFL free agency officially opening on Wednesday. There have been lots of rumors but not much in the way of concrete intel as far as what uniform Rodgers will wear in 2025. The New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers have appeared to be the front-runners so far but until the ink dries on a contract anything can happen.
On Wednesday, multiple NFL insiders reported a third team with interest in Rodgers—the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings were pointed to as a dark horse for Rodgers by insiders last week and, most recently, Brett Favre following the departure of Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones. But Wednesday brought the first indication that the team is considering the possibility, and how Rodgers would feel about it.
Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert said Minnesota is "entertaining" the possibility of signing Rodgers.
"My understanding is that the Vikings have at least been entertaining the possibility internally of what it would look like to add Aaron Rodgers into this quarterback room," Seifert reported. "I don't have any information to suggest that's the likely scenario right now, but I do know as of yesterday evening they were having that discussion internally... The best thing I can say there is stay tuned, it's not quite over yet."
Soon after Seifert's report, Dianna Russini and Mike Silver of The Athletic reported similar interest from Minnesota and that Rodgers is "intrigued" by the idea of playing for the Vikings.
"Vikings decision-makers are still evaluating their options at quarterback," Russini wrote on X, "including the possibility of signing Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP is intrigued by the idea of playing in Minnesota. For now, it’s a waiting game."
A Rodgers return to the NFC North after over a decade of playing for the Green Bay Packers would be a fun outcome as far as the potential storylines go. And the Vikings could, indeed, prove to be very competitive if Rodgers can capture some of his former magic. But there's plenty of risk involved with franchise quarterback J.J. McCarthy already in the building.
A fascinating option to watch for Rodgers.