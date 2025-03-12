SI

Vikings 'Entertaining' Possibility of Signing Aaron Rodgers

Could Rodgers return to the NFC North? Minnesota is reportedly considering it.

Liam McKeone

Rodgers dueled with the Vikings for many years while with the Packers
Rodgers dueled with the Vikings for many years while with the Packers / Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes is fully underway with NFL free agency officially opening on Wednesday. There have been lots of rumors but not much in the way of concrete intel as far as what uniform Rodgers will wear in 2025. The New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers have appeared to be the front-runners so far but until the ink dries on a contract anything can happen.

On Wednesday, multiple NFL insiders reported a third team with interest in Rodgers—the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings were pointed to as a dark horse for Rodgers by insiders last week and, most recently, Brett Favre following the departure of Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones. But Wednesday brought the first indication that the team is considering the possibility, and how Rodgers would feel about it.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert said Minnesota is "entertaining" the possibility of signing Rodgers.

"My understanding is that the Vikings have at least been entertaining the possibility internally of what it would look like to add Aaron Rodgers into this quarterback room," Seifert reported. "I don't have any information to suggest that's the likely scenario right now, but I do know as of yesterday evening they were having that discussion internally... The best thing I can say there is stay tuned, it's not quite over yet."

Soon after Seifert's report, Dianna Russini and Mike Silver of The Athletic reported similar interest from Minnesota and that Rodgers is "intrigued" by the idea of playing for the Vikings.

"Vikings decision-makers are still evaluating their options at quarterback," Russini wrote on X, "including the possibility of signing Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP is intrigued by the idea of playing in Minnesota. For now, it’s a waiting game."

A Rodgers return to the NFC North after over a decade of playing for the Green Bay Packers would be a fun outcome as far as the potential storylines go. And the Vikings could, indeed, prove to be very competitive if Rodgers can capture some of his former magic. But there's plenty of risk involved with franchise quarterback J.J. McCarthy already in the building.

A fascinating option to watch for Rodgers.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL