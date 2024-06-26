49ers Want Brandon Aiyuk on Roster for 2024 Season, per Report
There's finally some clarity coming out regarding the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk situation after the two parties met on Monday regarding a contract extension.
Aiyuk never requested a trade from the 49ers, which is something his agent confirmed prior, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reiterated this on Wednesday. Despite the wide receiver posting cryptic messages and videos about the team not wanting him, it sounds like the 49ers are doing what they can to bring Aiyuk back in 2024.
"This was a good meeting. From what I was told, both sides said things that needed to be said and they're going to keep working," Pelissero said on NFL Network's The Insiders. "It's important to note here, there's never been a trade request from Brandon Aiyuk. That hasn't changed. The 49ers' stance hasn't changed either despite getting trade calls on Aiyuk going back to draft week. They're moving forward and they want Aiyuk to be a part of the team in 2024."
Pelissero noted that he thinks a deal will be figured out after the Fourth of July holiday, so if the two sides are in agreement, fans can expect an Aiyuk extension sometime in July most likely.
This report comes one day after Aiyuk commented on an Instagram post of a reported trade offer that included Aiyuk back in April. It seems that the receiver has been frustrated with how negotiations are going, but the talks seem to be going in a good direction.