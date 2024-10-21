49ers WR Deebo Samuel Hospitalized With 'Pneumonia-Like' Illness
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel attempted to play through an illness during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He left the game early, and Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game that Samuel exited because he was struggling to breathe.
Shanahan told reporters Monday that Samuel had been hospitalized due to a pneumonia-like illness, and noted that he had fluid in his lungs.
Shanahan said that he did not know the timeline for Samuel to return.
Samuel was a game-time decision heading into Sunday's game, but ultimately opted to suit up. He played just three offensive snaps before heading to the sideline, and was later seen walking to the locker room alongside a trainer. He did not record a catch before his exit.
This season, Samuel has 20 receptions for 335 yards and one receiving touchdown, while rushing for 51 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.
The 28-year-old's absence leaves San Francisco without much depth at wide receiver. Shanahan confirmed that Brandon Aiyuk sustained a torn ACL during Sunday's loss, and the team is already operating without Jauan Jennings, who is sidelined with a hip injury.