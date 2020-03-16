Report: 49ers Trade DeForest Buckner for Colts' First-Round Pick

The San Francisco 49ers entered the start of the new league year without a contract extension in place for Arik Armstead nor did they use the franchise tag.

Interest remained mutually and the two sides soon after reached an agreement on a five-year, $85 million contract.

Armstead's counterpart, DeForest Buckner then became the next player in line for a new contract and his efforts were going to demand top dollar.

The 49ers then pivoted a different direction as they reached an agreement with the Colts to send Buckner to Indianapolis in exchange for the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter's report also includes a large payday for Buckner that will pay him $21 million per year. Buckner was entering the final year under his rookie contract and the 49ers were already pinned against the cap so trading him off to acquire top draft capital was in the team's best interest.

San Francisco will also free up over $12 million in salary-cap space, so extending George Kittle becomes feasible. There could also be a chance to find a quality player in free agency as well.

With the 49ers now holding the No.13 overall pick they'll likely have a shot to draft one of the top three wide receivers in this year's draft class such as CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs III.

Other draft picks of theirs also include the No.31 overall pick, a pair of fifth-round picks, one sixth-round pick and two seventh-round picks.