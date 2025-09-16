Aaron Jones Injury Update: Vikings Make Decision on Injured Reserve for Veteran RB
The Vikings may have gotten lucky by not having to place quarterback J.J. McCarthy on the injured reserve list with his high ankle sprain, but Minnesota was not as fortunate with running back Aaron Jones, placing him on the IR on Tuesday.
Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday night's rough 22–6 loss to the Falcons. He exited the game early because of it.
By landing on the IR, Jones is set to miss at least the next four weeks. It was originally stated that the running back would miss at least Week 3. He will miss the contests vs. the Bengals, Steelers (in Ireland) and Browns. The Vikings are on a bye week in Week 6, which would be Jones's last week on the IR as of now.
In Jones's absence, Jordan Mason will move up to the RB1 position. Additionally, Minnesota will sign running back Cam Akers for a third stint in three years, as reported on Tuesday.