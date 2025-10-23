Will Aaron Jones Play vs. Chargers? Vikings RB's Status for 'TNF' Revealed
The Vikings may not be getting quarterback J.J. McCarthy back on the field quite yet, but the team can expect to have running back Aaron Jones play in Thursday night's primetime matchup vs. the Chargers, Amazon Prime broadcaster's Kirk Herbstreit reported.
Jones has missed Minnesota's last four contests after he landed on the injured reserve list with a high ankle sprain following the team's Week 2 game. The Vikings designated him to return on Tuesday, so it was expected Jones would play on Thursday night.
The earliest Jones could've returned to the field was last week in the Vikings' matchup vs. the Eagles, but he wasn't ready then. He ended up missing a total of five weeks as Minnesota's bye was during Week 6.
In Jones's absence, Jordan Mason's stepped up to become Minnesota's top running back. He's logged 380 yards and four touchdowns on 84 carries this season. No one else on the team even has close to a 100 rushing yards. Jones comes back into the lineup with 46 yards on 13 carries from the two games he competed in.