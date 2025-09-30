Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones Shared Sweet Moment After Steelers-Vikings Game
Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones were teammates on the Packers for six seasons, creating a strong bond on and off the field in that time. It seems like the love between the friends is still very much there.
The quarterback and running back faced each other on their new respective teams, the Steelers and the Vikings, last Sunday in Dublin, Ireland. Rodgers's Steelers were victorious in the end, winning a close 24-21 matchup. Unfortunately, Jones wasn't active in the Week 4 matchup as he's currently on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury.
The former teammates made sure to find each other on the field after the game. Rodgers was looking for Jones all over the field, saying "Where's my guy Jonesy at?" as caught by Inside the NFL. As if on cue, Jones appeared right away and hugged his former quarterback.
"Oh, I love you, brother," Rodgers said. "How you doing?"
The duo then continued to express their love for the other, with Jones telling Rodgers he's proud of him. "I miss you, too, my boy," Jones said.
What a super sweet moment.
This moment will mean even more if this ends up being the last time Rodgers and Jones face each other in a game. Rodgers could be in his final NFL season, although he hinted at possibly returning for the 2026 season after Pittsburgh's win in Ireland. He is about to turn 42, so we'll see.