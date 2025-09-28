Aaron Rodgers Subtly Hints at Playing in 2026 Season for Steelers
The nearly 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers is believed to be playing in his final NFL season with the Steelers this season. He only signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh back in June, leading fans to assume the veteran quarterback will be hanging up his helmet after the 2025 season.
Rodgers even seemed to basically confirm the retirement rumors after he signed the one-year deal. But, it appears that he's having a blast with his new teammates and may want to prolong his NFL career at least another year.
After the Steelers' close 24-21 win in Dublin, Ireland over the Vikings on Sunday, Rodgers seemed to subtly hint a possible Steelers return to Croke Park in 2026—does that include Rodgers, too?
"Thanks for showing up today, we love ya," Rodgers said. "We wish we could come back. Next year."
Now, this statement could be perceived in various ways. Rodgers could just mean that the Steelers or the NFL in general could return to Ireland next season. This Week 4 matchup marked the first NFL game in the country. But, Rodgers could've meant to include himself in this statement.
Fans will find out for sure about Rodgers's future whenever the 2025 season ends. Never say never when it comes to the four-time MVP.