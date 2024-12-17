Aaron Rodgers Broke Down What Makes Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Such a Great Coach
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is highly regarded as one of the league's top coaches year after year, especially as he's posted a non-losing record in all 18 seasons with the Steelers.
When talking about influential coaches in the league on the Pat McAfee Show, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers mentioned Tomlin as someone who he's always admired. Everyone he's talked to who played for Tomlin has enjoyed playing for him.
"There's only one Mike Tomlin, fist and foremost, and you have to give Mike credit. He's got the special sauce," Rodgers said. "He seems to understand how to motivate his guys every single year. For him to not have a losing season is absolutely ridiculous. ... I've always respected Mike from afar and I think he's done one hell of a job in Pittsburgh."
The Jets are currently in the process of trying to find a new head coach for the 2025 season after Robert Saleh was fired earlier this season. Rodgers previously cited Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell as an example of a situation where the team's ownership was really involved in hiring Campbell. It's assumed that Rodgers doesn't believe the Jets ownership has shown support for their coaching staff.