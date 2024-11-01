Aaron Rodgers Takes Photo With Newfound 'Fountain of Youth' Elixir After Jets' Win
Aaron Rodgers is quirky.
Unless you've been living under a rock the past several years, this is a well-known fact about the New York Jets quarterback. Rodgers, who has been dealing with ankle, knee and hamstring injuries this season, recently revealed an unusual recovery method that has become a part of his routine.
Drinking cayenne pepper and water.
The 40-year-old quarterback earlier this week told reporters he had started consuming the drink after it was recommended to him by Jets punter Thomas Morstead. Rodgers's newfound routine, which he dubbed the "fountain of youth", was met with equal parts fascination, frustration and amusement by fans and pundits.
Even former five-time All-Pro defensive lineman J.J. Watt was noticeably miffed by Rodgers during his own weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
But the Jets, after a slow start, went out and won 21-13, powered by three Rodgers touchdown passes, a highlight-reel touchdown catch from wide receiver Garrett Wilson and a stout performance from the defense.
And after the game, Rodgers posed for a photo with Morstead, who was holding a bottle with the label, "Morstead's Secret Stuff", in the Jets locker room, indicating that the duo was seemingly doubling down on the ritual.
"Y'all think this a game?" Morstead wrote in the post on his account on X (formerly Twitter).
Morstead, 38, is in his 16th NFL season and has missed just four games in his career, so perhaps there is something to the concoction. Heck, even Watt gave credit where it was due.
The Jets found the right ingredients on offense Thursday night and now have some extended rest before taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10.