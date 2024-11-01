Aaron Rodgers Admits Jets Saved Season With Win Over Texans
The New York Jets saved their season on Thursday night by defeating the Houston Texans, 21-13. Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams shook off some early cobwebs to connect over and over in the second half to get the win and improve to 3-6 on the season.
As Aaron Rodgers admitted after the game, a loss would have been devastating. But with the win over Houston, they may have their confidence back.
Here's what Rodgers had to say when asked if the performance was an "exhale."
"You know it was kind of season on the line there in the second half," Rodgers said. "Obviously, we wouldn't have been mathematically eliminated, but mentally, to go 2-7 would have been real tough. Hopefully, this gives us confidence that we could beat anybody because we feel like we could."
It's true. 2-7 would have been very bad. In fact, if they'd lost last night they'd have woken up this morning holding the second worst record in the AFC and would have been tied with the Carolina Panthers for the most losses in the NFL.
Instead, at 3-6, the team is waking up with the 10th best record in the conference and unless the Dolphins, Browns, Jaguars or Patriots win this weekend, they'll remain there all alone. And no matter what else happens in Week 9, there's no way the Jets head into Week 10 in any worse shape than being tied for the third-worst record in the AFC.