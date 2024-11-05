Aaron Rodgers Had Classy Message for Mike Williams After Trade to Steelers
Veteran receiver Mike Williams signed with the New York Jets this offseason on a one-year deal and the plug has already been pulled. On Tuesday, news broke that the franchise had traded Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers after a difficult start to the 2024 season in which the pass-catcher never found a rhythm or developed chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Williams will now attempt to do so in the Steel City, catching passes from Russell Wilson.
The shaky relationship between Williams and Rodgers was a big storyline during the Jets' early-season struggles. Things came to a head after the quarterback called out Williams for causing an interception for running the wrong route in a Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers barely looked Williams's way after that, but it didn't prevent the QB from delivering a classy farewell upon learning of the trade on Tuesday.
Reacting live on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers wished Williams the best.
"Mike had a rough injury last year," Rodgers said. "An ACL is tough to come back from. And he worked his ass off all offseason, wasn't around for a lot of training camp, he was working on the side. But I felt like he was getting better throughout the early part of the season. I felt like his speed was getting better and he was feelilng more comfortable. That's a tough injury. I had that injury. It's the mental part that takes the longest."
"But Mike's a good guy. He'll be good in that locker room, obviously got a lot of great veteran leadership. He's had a nice career. And sometimes a change of scenery is great for certain guys... If this gives Mike more opportunities, that's awesome, and we wish him well."
As pointed out by Rodgers, Williams's circumstances in New York changed once the Davante Adams trade was executed. Adding another top wideout meant fewer targets for everybody and that may not be what Williams signed up for when he agreed to join the Jets in free agency.
Regardless, it's obvious he never had a rapport with Rodgers and that is a requirement for any receiver in any NFL offense. Perhaps he'll have better luck in Pittsburgh on that front.