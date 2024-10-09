Aaron Rodgers Compares Robert Saleh’s Firing to ‘John Wick’ Movie
Aaron Rodgers has thoughts on Robert Saleh's firing and they did not disappoint.
During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers discussed the now-former New York Jets head coach's departure and did so with a really weird analogy.
McAfee asked Rodgers if the move blindsided him and he compared it to an action movie. Yeah, it was odd.
Rodgers said, "It's one of those things like in a John Wick movie, is the best way to equate it. Where John Wick becomes excommunicado and then everybody at the Continental's phone starts vibrating. It was kind of like that."
What a weird connection to make. When Keanu Reeves and the cast of John Wick: Chapter 2 were filming that sequence I sincerely doubt they ever thought it would be compared to an NFL coach's dismissal.
Rodgers also denied he played any role in getting Saleh fired.
The Jets have opened the 2024 season 2-3 and are not playing well. They have lost back-to-back games and the team's offense has been an absolute mess. Saleh was in his fourth season as the team's head coach and posted a 20-36 record before being fired.