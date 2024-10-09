SI

Aaron Rodgers Compares Robert Saleh’s Firing to ‘John Wick’ Movie

Ryan Phillips

Rodgers and the Jets are 2-3 to start the 2024 NFL season.
Rodgers and the Jets are 2-3 to start the 2024 NFL season. / Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaron Rodgers has thoughts on Robert Saleh's firing and they did not disappoint.

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers discussed the now-former New York Jets head coach's departure and did so with a really weird analogy.

McAfee asked Rodgers if the move blindsided him and he compared it to an action movie. Yeah, it was odd.

Rodgers said, "It's one of those things like in a John Wick movie, is the best way to equate it. Where John Wick becomes excommunicado and then everybody at the Continental's phone starts vibrating. It was kind of like that."

What a weird connection to make. When Keanu Reeves and the cast of John Wick: Chapter 2 were filming that sequence I sincerely doubt they ever thought it would be compared to an NFL coach's dismissal.

Rodgers also denied he played any role in getting Saleh fired.

The Jets have opened the 2024 season 2-3 and are not playing well. They have lost back-to-back games and the team's offense has been an absolute mess. Saleh was in his fourth season as the team's head coach and posted a 20-36 record before being fired.

More of the Latest Around MLB

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL