Aaron Rodgers Strongly Denies Role in Robert Saleh Firing
Shortly after the news of the New York Jets firing coach Robert Saleh was announced on Tuesday, rumors began circulating that quarterback Aaron Rodgers played a big role in the decision.
Even though Jets owner Woody Johnson denied that Rodgers was involved in the coaching decision, fans still wondered if Rodgers was. So, Rodgers took the opportunity during his Wednesday Pat McAfee Show appearance to clear the air and dismiss the rumors.
"Any of the ridiculous allegations out there, I'm not going to spend more one sentence in response to it, and that is I resent any of those accusations because they’re patently false," Rodgers said. "It's interesting the amount of power that people think that I have, which I don't. I love Robert, and it was one of those days yesterday."
Rodgers also expressed his admiration for Saleh and explained how the coach is one of the main reasons why he chose to leave the Green Bay Packers for the Jets. The coach-quarterback duo only got to compete together in six games after Rodgers missed the 2023 season with a torn Achilles he suffered in Week 1.
Saleh was hired ahead of the 2021 season, ending his Jets tenure with a 20–36 overall record. The Jets have gone 2–3 this season, and they're coming off a disappointing 23–17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday.