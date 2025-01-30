ESPN Analyst Floats Potential Aaron Rodgers Destination for 2025
As the New York Jets move forward with their new coach in Aaron Glenn, the question now becomes whether they'll do the same with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Glenn said during his opening press conference that the team has been in communication with Rodgers and that, "as [they] continue to look at the roster, [they'll] make decisions accordingly."
So if they do move on from their 41-year-old signal-caller, where could he play next? ESPN's Mina Kimes floated an interesting option on Thursday:
"This feels like a potential Aaron Rodgers destination: the Tennessee Titans," she explained while on set at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. "Because I don't think they're gonna draft a quarterback, I do think that they're gonna go the veteran route—I suspect, and his style of play, that style of offense, does mesh well with Brian Callahan."
For what it's worth, Rodgers does reportedly own land in Tennessee and is a fan of the state.
After a 3–14 finish to the 2024–25 season, the Titans hired former Kansas City Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi as their new general manager. At his introductory presser, team president Chad Brinker stressed that the team, "won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick."
Tennessee owns the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.