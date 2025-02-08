Davante Adams 'Intrigued' by Two West Coast Teams If Released by Jets
With a new coach, Aaron Glenn, and new general manager, Darren Mougey, in New York, there's no telling what the Jets' regime will decide to do with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. And a decision on Rodgers's future could have a ripple effect throughout the rest of the Jets roster, namely with star wide receiver Davante Adams.
But the Jets may have a decision to make with Adams regardless of Rodgers, as the talented wideout's contract, with a base salary of roughly $35 million, comes with a not-so-palatable cap hit of $38.3 million in 2025.
Adams is mulling his own future as well, and according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the star wide receiver is “intrigued” by a potential return to the West Coast, and would be open to joining either the Chargers or Rams in Los Angeles. Adams is a native of northern California, and spent three seasons with the Raiders in Las Vegas before heading east to join the Jets.
The Rams may soon have a vacancy at one wide receiver spot on the depth chart, as Los Angeles is currently pursuing a trade of All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp. Pairing Adams with Pro Bowl receiver Puka Nacua would certainly be appealing to Los Angeles. The Chargers, meanwhile, sported a run-heavy offense in coach Jim Harbaugh's first season pacing the sidelines, but there was enough room for rookie receiver Ladd McConkey to enjoy a breakout season, and for second-year wideout Quentin Johnson to enjoy his best year as a pro.
Adams, 32, has rattled off five straight, 1,000-yard seasons and is widely regarded as one of the best receivers in the sport.