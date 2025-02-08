SI

Davante Adams 'Intrigued' by Two West Coast Teams If Released by Jets

Adams reportedly has these two destinations in mind if the Jets release him.

Tim Capurso

Adams walks off the field after a game. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With a new coach, Aaron Glenn, and new general manager, Darren Mougey, in New York, there's no telling what the Jets' regime will decide to do with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. And a decision on Rodgers's future could have a ripple effect throughout the rest of the Jets roster, namely with star wide receiver Davante Adams.

But the Jets may have a decision to make with Adams regardless of Rodgers, as the talented wideout's contract, with a base salary of roughly $35 million, comes with a not-so-palatable cap hit of $38.3 million in 2025.

Adams is mulling his own future as well, and according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the star wide receiver is “intrigued” by a potential return to the West Coast, and would be open to joining either the Chargers or Rams in Los Angeles. Adams is a native of northern California, and spent three seasons with the Raiders in Las Vegas before heading east to join the Jets.

The Rams may soon have a vacancy at one wide receiver spot on the depth chart, as Los Angeles is currently pursuing a trade of All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp. Pairing Adams with Pro Bowl receiver Puka Nacua would certainly be appealing to Los Angeles. The Chargers, meanwhile, sported a run-heavy offense in coach Jim Harbaugh's first season pacing the sidelines, but there was enough room for rookie receiver Ladd McConkey to enjoy a breakout season, and for second-year wideout Quentin Johnson to enjoy his best year as a pro.

Adams, 32, has rattled off five straight, 1,000-yard seasons and is widely regarded as one of the best receivers in the sport.

