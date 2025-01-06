SI

Fox Broadcast Picked Perfect Moment to Show Aaron Rodgers on Jets Bench

Aaron Rodgers’s second season came to an end on a fun note.

Stephen Douglas

Aaron Rodgers waits for the result of a challenge.
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets closed out their season at home in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes, including one that got him to 500 in his career, as the Jets won their fifth game of the season.

Despite the result, there were still a few moments of absurdity left in the Jets season. Rodgers threw an interception on his first pass of the game. The Jets ran a trick play that failed horribly. And finally, with just a few minutes remaining in the season, FOX showed Rodgers sitting on the bench while the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song played over the stadium public address system during a replay review.

While that may not be the defining image of the Aaron Rodgers era in New York, it still fits pretty well. Now we just wait to see if it gets renewed for one more season.

