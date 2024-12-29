Aaron Rodgers, Jets Had Huge Boombox With Unlikely Walkout Song Before Blowout Loss
The Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets 40-14 in their Week 17 matchup in Orchard Park. The Bills jumped out to a 40-0 lead before the Jets finally got on the scoreboard thanks to two touchdown passes from Tyrod Taylor.
Taylor entered the game in the fourth quarter for Aaron Rodgers, who had a nightmare of a day that included two interceptions, four sacks, and more than a couple plays that left him visibly agitated with the team's continued struggles.
The final score was especially surprising when you consider how confident the Jets looked as they walked down the tunnel towards the field while a staffer carried a giant boombox blasting Coolio's “Gangsta's Paradise.”
It's unclear if the song choice was Rodgers's, but he is one of the few players on the team old enough to remember it being played on the radio. Rodgers was 11-years old when the song spent 12 weeks near the top near the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the Fall of '95. The NFL MVP that season? Brett Favre.
As for the actual boombox, it is a "Bumpboxx," which the San Francisco 49ers have been using since last season. They used it for their Super Bowl walkout before losing to the Chiefs in February. So as cool as it may look, it doesn't seem to help the results on the field—a point the Jets really hammered home in Week 17.