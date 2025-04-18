Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Workout With Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf
After Aaron Rodgers visited the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, he worked out and threw with new Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, furthering speculation that Rodgers would sign with the Steelers.
Though Rodgers remains unsigned weeks after that workout took place and has yet to come to a decision on his future, he did open up about his session with Metcalf. Rodgers explained during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that he worked out with Metcalf at UCLA as part of his "due diligence" with the process of making his decision.
"I wanted to do my due diligence with this whole process," Rodgers said. "Part of it is talking to a guy like D.K. Let me just say this, what a great dude. What a great dude. He loves football. What a specimen this guy is."
Rodgers raved about Metcalf, and noted that Metcalf said he doesn't often work out with people because not many can keep up with his consistent 6 a.m. sessions.
"I've had a few conversations with D.K. and I just think he's a super guy," Rodgers said. "... I wanted to see how it felt to throw with D.K., how the juices felt, and how the ball came out, just all those little things. And also just get to know D.K. Like I said, that's a really good human being. From the first conversation I had with thim, he was saying 'yes sir' and 'no sir.' Just cause I'm old? No, that's just how he talks. He's just a really respectful dude and an absolute specimen. He's accomplished a lot in the league, and I'm enjoyed getting to know him a little bit, enjoyed throwing to him. What a talented guy he is."
If Rodgers does end up signing with the Steelers, his connection with Metcalf will clearly be one to watch out for next season.