Aaron Rodgers Works Out With DK Metcalf As He Mulls Decision to Sign With Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in quarterback limbo right now as they await a decision from free agent Aaron Rodgers. While the 41-year-old met with the team a few weeks ago, he's reportedly in no rush to sign. The latest news out of the NFL's annual meetings—however—indicates that a resolution to the saga could potentially be on the horizon.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, Rodgers worked out with new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf this weekend:
"It is a process for Aaron Rodgers," he explained on Good Morning Football on Monday from Palm Beach, Fla. "And my understanding is the latest step in the process was over the weekend, at UCLA, he threw to DK Metcalf. They did have a throwing session, the two of them together, according to sources informed of that workout. So Rodgers, going through the process, and checking all the boxes—and I assume it was a good throwing session with him and Metcalf—so we'll see if that leads to him saying, 'You know what, yeah, I'm fully in. I like that guy, I like that target right there.'"
Metcalf, who was dealt to the Steelers earlier this month after requesting a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, would become Rodgers's de facto No. 1 receiving target should he sign with Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old has hauled in 1,000+ yards in three of his first six NFL seasons and was a second-team All-Pro in 2020.
And so, despite head coach Mike Tomlin being pretty vague about the entire situation on Sunday, there certainly seems to be momentum building towards the veteran signal caller wearing black and yellow next season.