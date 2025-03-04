SI

NFL Insider Floats Two QBs 'Near the Top' of Giants' Free Agency Wishlist

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are on a quest to reset the quarterback position for New York.

Schoen and Daboll are seemingly on the hot seat in New York.
Schoen and Daboll are seemingly on the hot seat in New York. / Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After striking out in the pseudo-competitive Matthew Stafford sweepstakes last week, the New York Giants remain on the hunt for a quarterback.

Despite holding the No. 3 overall pick and reportedly showing enough interest in Miami signal-caller Cam Ward that they could trade up to No. 1, New York remains in the market for a veteran quarterback. Adam Schefter reported last week that they've kicked the tires on Aaron Rodgers, and according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, "he's not the only veteran quarterback the Giants are considering."

"Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson are believed to be near the top of the Giants' list, should they make it to free agency," Raanan wrote on Tuesday. "... New York had interest in Darnold last offseason, but he was out of their price range at the time. Wilson also considered the Giants among his top options at the start of this offseason and visited last March before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers."

As things currently stand, the Vikings are reportedly "unlikely" to place the franchise tag on Darnold while the Steelers are reportedly leaning towards re-signing quarterback Justin Fields over Wilson.

It certainly sounds like both could be available if the Giants want to make a big swing.

New York finished just 3-14 last season after—among other costly decisions—they decided to let running back Saquon Barkley walk in free agency.

Barkley, of course, went on to win Super Bowl LIX, while his former general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll sit firmly on the hot seat heading into 2025.

