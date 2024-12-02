Aaron Rodgers Ripped for Comments About Jets Teammates After Loss to Seahawks
Another New York Jets loss, another instance in which quarterback Aaron Rodgers refuses to take accountability.
Rodgers hasn’t been having a very fun first healthy season in New York, coming off his latest disappointing game in which he threw for only 185 yards, two touchdowns and one interception which turned into a costly pick-six.
The last time Rodgers recorded a 300-yard passing game was in December 2021—nearly three years ago from today. Rodgers and the Jets may have been made for each other as they’re both making the wrong kinds of history right now, but fans are less than pleased at the veteran quarterback’s most recent answer on his deflating performances.
After the Jets’ 26-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Rodgers was asked why his numbers aren’t what he’d expected despite being healthy this year.
“There's 11 guys on the field, sometimes it's my fault… and then sometimes the details aren't there in some other spots too,” Rodgers said.
Fans crushed the Jets quarterback for seemingly pushing the blame onto others, a move he's gotten quite used to since joining Gang Green.
The Jets moved to 3-9 after Sunday's loss and have an even slimmer chance of earning a postseason berth as they are currently seeded No. 12 in the AFC playoff picture.