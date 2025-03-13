Ex-NFL GM Accuses Aaron Rodgers of Holding Entire Steelers Organization Hostage
As most of the available quarterbacks find new homes amid NFL free agency, the most compelling name of the bunch remains untethered—and could remain so for a long time. Aaron Rodgers's decision about his future could take a week or even weeks as he has much to consider. We're already at the point of this thing where it's news that he went to the beach and ESPN's Adam Schefter is growing impatient.
But as the number of available starting-caliber signal-callers dwindles, Rodgers's leverage goes up. Even his biggest detractors should admit that he's savvy and is going to negotiate this opportunity in a way that maximizes his value.
That doesn't mean those associated with the interested franchises have to like it. Or that former front office executives won't criticize him for the way he's handing it.
Doug Whaley, who was general manager of the Buffalo Bills from 2013 to 2017, appearing on Pittsburgh's 93.7 The Fan Wednesday, offered some sharp words.
"Aaron Rodgers is holding the entire Steelers organization hostage," he said.
And it's possible to look at it that way. But shouldn't the Steelers not put themselves in a situation to be held hostage? Justin Fields is now a New York Jet, no one seems particularly jazzed about Russell Wilson and there's a really good roster that needs a quarterback to get them back to the playoffs. This feels like a classic "don't hate the player, hate the game" situation—even if that player is as easily criticized as Rodgers.