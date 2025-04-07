NFL Insider Laid Out Why Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Remain in Holding Pattern
The NFL annual meeting has come and gone, and Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned. With just a few weeks until the next big event on the calendar—the NFL draft from April 24–26—and just one team truly in contention to sign him, Rodgers's options are narrowing.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave the latest on the ongoing dance between Rodgers and the Steelers, and to him, things remain clear: Rodgers appears to want to play football in 2025, Pittsburgh sees him as their best option for next season and one of the only other franchises that was in the mix to sign him, the Minnesota Vikings, are content to move forward with J.J. McCarthy right now.
"There's a lot of positive momentum between Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, it seems like that's the most likely place by far, he just hasn't come out and said it yet," Rapoport said on Good Morning Football Monday. "Meanwhile the specter of retirement doesn't seem likely but at least will be considered an option until he makes a decision. So that's where we are."
Steelers owner Art Rooney was optimistic about the franchise's talks with Rodgers when asked about the situation at least week's meetings. Rapoport says that coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan feel the same way, and that the team is being patient... for the time being, anyway.
"Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan all sort of said the same thing. They love him, they would welcome him, they want him. They haven't put a deadline on it yet, and they're waiting. That's really where we are," he said.
"There are no other spots, so if Aaron Rodgers is going to play football in 2025, it's going to be for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Would not be surprised if there was an announcement from him over the next couple weeks, it has to be, theoretically, before the draft, because if the Steelers don't get an answer by late April, they will likely draft a quarterback. In fact, they may draft a quarterback anyway."
Barring an unexpected change of heart in the Twin Cities, or within Rodgers vis-à-vis
his desire to keep playing, it certainly doesn't appear that he has any other options, no matter how long he waits things out.