Aaron Rodgers Teased by Josh Allen at Flag Football Game Amid Free Agency Rumors
Aaron Rodgers, somehow the most coveted quarterback in free agency right now, ditched his beach sandals for more appropriate gridiron garb over the weekend. Amid swirling speculation over his NFL future, the 41-year-old was seen tossing balls at a charity flag football game hosted by athlete-backed investment firm, RX3 Growth Partners, at Saddleback College in Orange County, Calif.
Rodgers reportedly has a number of teams waiting for his word this offseason including the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers—one former NFL GM even went so far as to claim Rodgers is holding the Steelers organization “hostage.” Rodgers, for his part, is hoping to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, according to a new report from The Athletic.
With plenty of fanbases up in arms over where Rodgers will land in 2025, the former New York Jets quarterback looked as relaxed as ever out in the sun on Saturday. Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen was also participating in the event, and he couldn’t resist teasing the ol’ curmudgeon a little bit.
“That’s a delay of game,” Allen yelled at Rodgers from the sidelines. “Throw it!”
Rodgers threw a dime to his receiver, then looked over at Allen and gave a sassy shrug.
Whether Rodgers will fulfill the Brett Favre career arc, join another team or retire remains to be seen. For now, the veteran is enjoying his time on the West Coast seemingly unburdened by any responsibilities.