Aaron Rodgers Teases Good News for Steelers’ Fans Hoping for a T.J. Watt Extension
Even as seven-time Pro Bowl selection T.J. Watt skipped both OTAs and mandatory minicamp as he continues to seek a new contract, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven't been sweating his absence. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on June 10 said he wasn't "surprised" by Watt's absence, reiterated Pittsburgh's desire to get a deal done and expressed that both sides will continue working towards an agreement.
Just days later, Tomlin again expressed confidence in a deal getting done, but said he wasn't sure "when." While Steelers fans may be sweating the "when" part, they can take solace in the fact that Tomlin isn't the only one confident that a deal will be agreed upon eventually.
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, while discussing the Steelers' "built-in leadership" during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, sounded equally assured about the Watt contract.
"I think that's the thing that's really exciting about Pittsburgh—is the built-in leadership that already exists there," Rodgers said. "And once we get our Hall of Fame outside rush 'backer signed—You're talking about another guy who's a leader, not just by example but with his words."
"Once." That word says all you need to know about how confident Rodgers is in this thing getting done. But, Pittsburgh and their fans may need to exercise more patience than they'd like, much like the waiting game the Steelers played until they signed Rodgers.
Watt, 30, is due to be paid roughly $21 million in the final year of a four-year contract he signed back in September of 2021. Watt has racked up six double-digit sack seasons, including tying the NFL's single-season sack record with 22.5 in '21, in eight years in the league.