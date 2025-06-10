SI

Mike Tomlin Addresses T.J. Watt's Absence at Minicamp Amid Ongoing Contract Talks

Watt is entering the final year of his current contract with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt enters a game.
Pittsburgh Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt is absent from the team's mandatory minicamp this week as he continues to negotiate for a new contract extension.

Coach Mike Tomlin doesn't seem too worried about Watt's future with the team. He sounds hopeful, and confident, that both sides will get something figured out before the 2025 season starts.

"Certainly we'd like him to be here, but certainly not surprised by where we are," Tomlin said on Tuesday, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "We've expressed the desire to get the business done, he has as well, and so we'll continue to work."

Tomlin's message essentially confirms that both sides are working to reach an agreement, so Watt will likely remain in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.

Watt is entering the final year of his four-year, $112 million contract he signed back in 2021. He is set to earn $21.05 million in base salary during the 2025 season.

However, after AFC North rival Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns signed the highest non-quarterback deal in NFL history for four years and $160 million this offseason, it's likely Watt wants something in that ballpark. We'll eventually see the number the Steelers offer Watt.

