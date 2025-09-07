Aaron Rodgers Unleashes Savage Line About Jets After Steelers’ Week 1 Win
Aaron Rodgers earned his first victory with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but after the game, his mind was definitely on his former team.
The Steelers topped the New York Jets, with whom Rodgers spent the last two seasons. The 41-year-old was excellent in his Pittsburgh debut, throwing for 244 yards and four touchdowns in leading his team to a 34-32 win.
Rodgers and the Jets had a falling out after a brutal 2024 season during which the franchise fired its head coach and general manager, opting to clean house following the campaign. That included handing the reins over to a new quarterback and releasing Rodgers.
After the game on Sunday, the four-time NFL MVP was asked how it felt to beat new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, and Rodgers had a savage response ready to go.
"I'm just happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets," Rodgers said.
Ouch. It doesn't seem like there are any warm, fuzzy feelings between the two parties.
Rodgers Had Two Rough Years With the Jets
The Green Bay Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets on April 26, 2023, along with their first and fifth-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft. In exchange, they received the Jets' first, second, and sixth-rounders in the 2023 draft and a conditional second-round pick that wound up not conveying.
Rodgers made his Jets debut in Week 1 on Monday Night Football and tore his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap of the game. He missed the rest of the season.
The 2024 campaign was better for Rodgers personally, but New York struggled as a team, finishing 5-12. Rodgers completed 63.0% of his passes for 3,897 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Far from his perennial Pro Bowl days, but a decent season considering he was recovering from a devastating injury.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas were both fired during the season, and new GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn let Rodgers know he wouldn't be back.
Apparently, there's still some bad blood there.
Rodgers signed with the Steelers in June and got the last laugh on his former team in Week 1.