Woody Johnson’s Son, Brick, Ruined Special Moment After Jeff Ulbrich’s First Win
A nightmare of a season for the New York Jets hit a brutal new low on Thursday when The Athletic published a bombshell of story that had a number of behind-the-scenes stories about team owner Woody Johnson that make the franchise look like an embarrassing mess.
From Johnson's teenage sons having a growing influence on team decisions, to Johnson nixing a trade for Jerry Jeudy because of a low Madden rating, and to Johnson cursing out a former Jets QB after a tough loss, none of the details were good looks for the longtime owner.
Here's another rough moment from the story, which had Johnson's son, Brick, 18, ruining what should have been a nice postgame moment after Jeff Ulbrich got his first win as the interim coach:
This past Halloween, the Jets registered their first victory since Robert Saleh's firing four weeks earlier. It was a significant moment for a struggling team. Aaron Rodgers walked into an energized locker room with a game ball in hand, and it was expected that he’d give the ball to Jeff Ulbrich, a customary gesture when a coach gets his first NFL win.
But before Rodgers could speak, Woody Johnson's teenage son Brick took another game ball and awarded it to wide receiver Garrett Wilson, in an exchange the owner's son later posted to Instagram. “That was one of the best f—ing catches I have seen in my entire life," Johnson said in reference to an acrobatic catch Wilson made in the game. "Garrett f—ing Wilson!”
Woody then gave Ulbrich the ball Rodgers had been holding. Multiple players said the energy felt drained out of the room.
What a day for Johnson and the Jets, who are 4-10 and playing out the string over the final three games.