Abdul Carter Shares Fiery Message About NFL Draft After Avoiding Surgery
Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter, who is one of this year's top NFL draft prospects, got good news on Thursday when he found out he would avoid surgery for a stress reaction in his right foot.
Carter still isn't working out at this weekend's NFL Scouting Combine, but he will participate in Penn State's Pro Day on March 28. So, he sent a message to the NFL world on X, formerly known as Twitter, to make it known that he is ready to be the No. 1 overall pick.
"You can’t stop GREATNESS! Y’all thought I was going that easy? This just gonna make the movie more interesting! See y’all March 28th. Bring ya popcorn," Carter wrote. "#1 OVERALL PICK, 56 days.. InshaAllah. it’s already written."
If Carter goes No. 1 in the draft, he will become a Tennessee Titan as they currently hold the top spot. He previously told reporters that he thinks this is "very realistic" for him to be selected No. 1 overall. We'll see in April.