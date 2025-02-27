Tom Brady's Agent Issues Clarifying Statement on Matthew Stafford Situation
The Tom Brady-Matthew Stafford situation took on a life of its own on Wednesday.
After reports emerged that Brady had been in contact with the Los Angeles Rams quarterback in an attempt to woo him to Las Vegas to play for the Raiders, further details surfaced that Brady hosted Stafford at a ski resort in Montana. Then counter-reports emerged that Brady definitely did not "host" anybody and the meeting between the two quarterbacks was merely one of chance.
Wednesday night brought something resembling a definitive conclusion to the matter, as Brady's longtime agent, Don Yee, issued a clarifying statement on what exactly happened.
"I know that reporters sometimes make mistakes in their haste, but this story’s inaccurate," Yee said to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero when asked if Brady hosted Stafford.
That settles that. Brady happened to run into Stafford right as free agency is getting off the ground while Stafford's agent is speaking to teams around the league to gauge his trade value.
Stafford's status for the 2025 season is shaping up to be one of the most interesting aspects of this year's NFL offseason.