SI

Tom Brady's Agent Issues Clarifying Statement on Matthew Stafford Situation

Don Yee, Brady's longtime agent, issued a firm statement about the circumstances under which Brady and Stafford met.

Liam McKeone

Tom Brady met up with Matthew Stafford in Montana amidst Rams trade rumors
Tom Brady met up with Matthew Stafford in Montana amidst Rams trade rumors / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tom Brady-Matthew Stafford situation took on a life of its own on Wednesday.

After reports emerged that Brady had been in contact with the Los Angeles Rams quarterback in an attempt to woo him to Las Vegas to play for the Raiders, further details surfaced that Brady hosted Stafford at a ski resort in Montana. Then counter-reports emerged that Brady definitely did not "host" anybody and the meeting between the two quarterbacks was merely one of chance.

Wednesday night brought something resembling a definitive conclusion to the matter, as Brady's longtime agent, Don Yee, issued a clarifying statement on what exactly happened.

"I know that reporters sometimes make mistakes in their haste, but this story’s inaccurate," Yee said to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero when asked if Brady hosted Stafford.

That settles that. Brady happened to run into Stafford right as free agency is getting off the ground while Stafford's agent is speaking to teams around the league to gauge his trade value.

Stafford's status for the 2025 season is shaping up to be one of the most interesting aspects of this year's NFL offseason.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL