Adam Schefter Shares Deion Sanders’s Three-Word Answer About Cowboys HC Job
The Deion Sanders-NFL rumors are at an all-time peak after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly spoke to Sanders about the team’s head coaching vacancy this week.
Sanders released a statement about their conversation on Monday night in which he called the Cowboys’ job “intriguing,” but declined to say much more than that.
In the wake of growing speculation over Sanders’s coaching future, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tried to offer some clarity on Tuesday’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
Schefter said that he spoke to Sanders himself and seemed to downplay the possibility of the Colorado Buffaloes coach actually making the jump to the NFL next season.
“Having spoken to him, the way that I took it was: He was not interested in going to the NFL. He was not thinking or planning to go to the NFL. It may not even happen that he goes to the NFL. But because he loves and respects Jerry Jones so much, when Jerry calls of course he’s going to talk to him,” Schefter told McAfee.
The ESPN insider then relayed what Sanders told him about next steps regarding the Cowboys’ head coaching job:
“I said to him at the end of the conversation, ‘So what’s next? What happens now?’ And he said to me, ‘I don’t know.’”
So—the only clarity is that there is none.
Schefter did add that he believed Jones and Sanders would “be in touch” in the future, another agonizingly vague statement that doesn’t do much to satisfy those hoping for a quicker resolution.
“I think right now, everything is in the beginning stages,” continued Schefter. “There’s no meeting plan with Jerry right now. But clearly the lines of communication are open. They’re going to be in touch.”
Expect many more reports to come out over Sanders’s rumored interest in the Cowboys job for the foreseeable future.