Adam Schefter Gives Projected Timeline for Matthew Stafford's Return to the Field

The Rams quarterback has not practiced yet in training camp.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has yet to practice in training camp.
Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford has not yet practiced in training camp as the franchise manages his sore back.

As days go by and the team inches closer to Week 1, is there any cause for concern internally about Stafford's status? The answer is no, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"I don't think it's ideal when your quarterback hasn't practiced yet in training camp and it's the first week in August," Schefter began. "But, my understanding is that it is a total maintenance issue. Yes, he has had some back discomfort. He's had some pain...37 years old. But they don't want to put him out there. They don't want to put any wear and tear on his body. He knows how the game works, he knows how this offense functions, he knows how his teammates think and operate, so they are intentionally keeping him out in the interest of maintenance, self-preservation and just wise caution."

Schefter went on to add that if the Rams had a game today, that Stafford would suit up and play.

Stafford is entering his fifth season with the Rams and his 17th as a professional. In 16 games last season he completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

Expect him out on the field in Week 1.

