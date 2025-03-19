Adam Schefter Lays Out Way That 'Makes Sense' for Vikings to Bring Back Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings are giving the keys to the offense to J.J. McCarthy and putting the brakes on their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, according to a report Tuesday morning, but they are still in the market for a veteran backup quarterback.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter thinks one familiar name could be a perfect option: Kirk Cousins.
The 36-year-old QB spent six seasons with Vikings before signing with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason on a four-year deal worth $180 million (with $90 million guaranteed). He only played in 14 games in 2024 and lost his starting job to rookie Michael Penix Jr. at the end of the season.
Schefter broke down a possible scenario that could have Cousins going back to Minnesota:
"Minnesota lost out on Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones," Schefter said on his podcast. "There’s not an obvious solution. What if Minnesota just waits around until after the draft and then figures out a way for Kirk Cousins to get to Minnesota as the backup to J.J. McCarthy? Wouldn’t that make some sense, right? And maybe the Vikings can wait it out. The Falcons have been determined not to release him. I think the Falcons want to be able to say 'we got something back for this guy that we paid so much to get.' So maybe Minnesota says 'you know what, it’s worth it for us. We’ll give you a sixth-round draft pick.' They haven’t solved their No. 2. (QB). J.J. is still coming off an injury, let’s solidify the position with Kirk Cousins. Doesn’t that make sense?"
It does make a lot of sense, but will it actually happen? We'll have to wait and see.