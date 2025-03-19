Vikings Reportedly Denied All Trade Calls About QB J.J. McCarthy
It sounds like the Minnesota Vikings may have decided on some parts of their quarterback situation.
While NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday that the Vikings will not be pursuing Aaron Rodgers anymore, all signs look to the team promoting J.J. McCarthy to the starting position. McCarthy was Minnesota's first-round pick last year, and he was supposed to be the team's starter in 2024, but McCarthy suffered a knee injury in the preseason and underwent two surgeries that caused him to miss the entire season.
Pelissero reported that multiple NFL teams have called the Vikings about McCarthy, but Minnesota has shut down any trade talks. The Vikings also reportedly told teams they plan to start McCarthy in the 2025 season.
McCarthy has yet to make his NFL regular season debut, but it sounds like he'll get to in 2025 as the Vikings' starter. Minnesota could still be looking for another quarterback to serve as McCarthy's backup.
We'll see how McCarthy fares in 2025 as he has to follow up Sam Darnold's 14–3 season in Minnesota. Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency after the Vikings decided not to retain him.