SI

Vikings Reportedly Denied All Trade Calls About QB J.J. McCarthy

It's looking like McCarthy will be Minnesota's starter in 2025.

Madison Williams

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws a pass during the preseason.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws a pass during the preseason. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

It sounds like the Minnesota Vikings may have decided on some parts of their quarterback situation.

While NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday that the Vikings will not be pursuing Aaron Rodgers anymore, all signs look to the team promoting J.J. McCarthy to the starting position. McCarthy was Minnesota's first-round pick last year, and he was supposed to be the team's starter in 2024, but McCarthy suffered a knee injury in the preseason and underwent two surgeries that caused him to miss the entire season.

Pelissero reported that multiple NFL teams have called the Vikings about McCarthy, but Minnesota has shut down any trade talks. The Vikings also reportedly told teams they plan to start McCarthy in the 2025 season.

McCarthy has yet to make his NFL regular season debut, but it sounds like he'll get to in 2025 as the Vikings' starter. Minnesota could still be looking for another quarterback to serve as McCarthy's backup.

We'll see how McCarthy fares in 2025 as he has to follow up Sam Darnold's 14–3 season in Minnesota. Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency after the Vikings decided not to retain him.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL