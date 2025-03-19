Insider Hints Pursuit of Other Veteran QB Options After 'Moving Past' Aaron Rodgers
A report came out on Wednesday stating that the Minnesota Vikings are likely going to move on from pursuing Aaron Rodgers this offseason as the veteran quarterback still waits to make his decision.
On top of that, the Vikings look to be going with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback in 2025 after he missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury that caused him to undergo two surgeries. The Vikings even denied trade calls about the second-year quarterback who have yet to make his NFL regular season debut, so all signs are pointing to him being the starter.
But, who will be McCarthy's backup? Right now, Brett Rypien is the only other quarterback on the roster after the Vikings didn't re-sign Sam Darnold to a contract. Darnold ended up signing with the Seattle Seahawks.
Other quarterbacks on the market right now who could be good options for the Vikings include Joe Flacco, Carson Wentz and Kirk Cousins, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Cousins is projected to be the Atlanta Falcons' backup quarterback in 2025 behind Michael Pennix Jr. But, Cousins could still be traded this offseason if a team shows interest.
Flacco, the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, is coming off one season with the Indianapolis Colts as a backup. Wentz also spent one year as a backup with the Kansas City Chiefs.