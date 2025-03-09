AFC East Team Has 'Strong Interest' in Joey Bosa After Release From Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers parted ways with Joey Bosa before the start of NFL free agency, and while the star defensive end has been linked with a possible move to join his brother Nick on the San Francisco 49ers, another team is expected to be in the mix to land his signature.
According to The Athletic's NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Miami Dolphins are expected to have "strong interest" in Bosa in free agency as they look to improve their pass rush.
In 2024, Miami averaged 2.1 sacks per game, registering a total of 35 sacks on the season. That ranked 27th in the NFL, as only the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons got to the opposing quarterback less frequently. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler led the team with 10 sacks in 15 games, and no other player on the team had more than 6.0 sacks.
As such, the interest in Bosa makes plenty of sense. When healthy, he's one of the league's premier pass rushers. In 107 career games, the former Ohio State star has 72.0 sacks. That ranks second all-time in Chargers history, trailing only Leslie O'Neal (105.5).
While injuries have limited Bosa throughout the last few seasons, he's a wrecking ball in the trenches when he's healthy, as evidenced by the 29-year-old recording double-digit sacks in four of his first six years in the NFL.