Trey Hendrickson Explains Why He Returned to Bengals Following Trade Request
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson returned to practice this week, despite requesting a trade last month.
The 29-year-old made the decision after the team made it clear that they weren't going to trade him.
"Nothing can replicate a team like football. When you get a group of guys like this that selflessly play for each other, it's special," Hendrickson said. "And I don't want to be a part of why it's not like that. Coming back like I said was a no-brainer to build the foundation of what this team will look like."
Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks for the Bengals last season. He's scheduled to make $14.8 million in 2024 and is under contract through the 2025 campaign. He signed a one-year extension last summer. He's scheduled to make $15.8 million in 2025.
Does he regret signing that extension?
"No, my goal was to play here longer," Hendrickson said. "When they offered me a chance to play for Cincinnati another year, I took it. I would take it again."
Hendrickson said he was "at peace" with where he was at with the organization and his current contract.
Watch Hendrickson's media session
