Aidan Hutchinson Shared Special Moment With Lions Fans During Win Over Titans

This was great to see.

Aidan Hutchinson was back at Ford Field cheering on his Lions teammates on Sunday.
The Detroit Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL this season and they proved that again Sunday with a 52-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans. They are now 6-1 and remain atop the NFC North standings.

The Lions' biggest loss of the season came in when Aidan Hutchinson suffered a gruesome leg injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. Their star defensive end will likely miss the rest of the year, though there is a slim chance he could return for the Super Bowl if the Lions make it that far.

Hutchinson took in Sunday's game at Ford Field and shared this great moment with the home crowd while watching from a suite:

That was pretty great to see.

