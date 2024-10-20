Aidan Hutchinson Has Real Shot to Return for Super Bowl If Lions Make It
Against the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a terrible leg injury that was determined to be a fractured tibia. The Lions did not give a timeline for his return in their initial release, but the assumption has been that Hutchinson would miss the rest of the season. A huge blow for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
Look no further than how emotional his head coach got talking about the injury to get a sense of how important he is to the team.
They may have some extra incentive to push hard for a Super Bowl now, though... NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that there is a chance that Hutchinson can return in time for the Super Bowl, should the Lions make it that far.
"There actually is a real chance Aidan Hutchinson returns this season provided the Lions make the Super Bowl," Rapoport said on The Insiders. "There is no ligament damage in his injury, no nerve damage."
The recovery timeline is four to six months. He would need to recover closer to the lower estimation in order to be ready for the big game on Feb. 9.
Rapoport also indicated that, as luck would have it, this was the best possible place for such a terrible injury to occur because he was transported to the Baylor Medical Center where Dr. Alan Jones, one of the most esteemed physicians for this sort of injury, operated on him.
While a lot needs to go right for Hutchinson to suit up for the Lions again this year, it would be a massive addition to get him back for the title game.