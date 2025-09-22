A.J. Brown's Eagles Teammates Were So Fired Up for Him After Big Game vs. Packers
The Eagles' passing attack finally got going during the second half of Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams. After a lackluster showing through the air in their first two games, and again in the first two quarters of Week 3, Philadelphia put the ball in Jalen Hurts's hands and let him rip.
Hurts ended the game with a season-high 226 passing yards and three touchdowns, leading the way for what was a remarkable come from behind victory for the reigning champs. Hurts's big game through the air also saw some of the Eagles' star offensive players enjoy their best games of the year. DeVonta Smith hauled in eight catches for 60 yards and a touchdown, and A.J. Brown had 109 yards and a touchdown of his own.
After the game, some of Brown's teammates were extremely fired up for him, celebrating as they walked into the locker room. Jordan Mailata gave him a friendly jab in the gut, which left Brown hunched over as they laughed on their way down tunnel.
After recording more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons with the Eagles, Brown had just six catches and 35 yards in the first two games of the 2025 campaign. He matched his season tally in receptions on Sunday and made his first trip to the end zone during the enthralling win.
Brown had been patiently waiting for opportunities to come his way. After seeing just nine targets across Weeks 1 and 2, he was ready when the ball was thrown his direction Sunday.