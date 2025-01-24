A.J. Brown Has Surprising Outlook on Lackluster Production During Eagles Playoff Run
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has been surprisingly quiet during the Eagles' postseason run.
Outside of when Brown was captured reading the book "Inner Excellence" on the sideline in a viral moment from the Eagles' wild-card win over the Green Bay Packers, Brown's impact has been limited.
Over the Eagles' two playoff wins, Brown has caught a combined three passes for 24 yards, astoundingly low numbers for one of the NFL's best receivers, and a pass-catcher that has gone for over 1,000 yards in five of his six NFL seasons.
In contrast to earlier this season when Brown bluntly called out "passing" as where the Eagles offense needed to improve when he had four catches for 49 yards in a narrow win over the Carolina Panthers, Brown doesn't appear bothered by his lack of yards and touchdowns so far this postseason.
"I can't worry about it," Brown told the media on Wednesday. "I can only look at the film and learn from it ... At the end of the day we won. I had some incredible blocks. I know people care about numbers, but right now none of that matters."
Instead of dwelling on his statistics, Brown is focused on what's most important—winning. For the Eagles this postseason, they have won in large part because of Saquon Barkley and the run game, and Brown has celebrated his blocks that have contributed to plays like Barkley's 62-yard and 78-yard touchdown runs.
"Especially around this time, because you never know when whoever's in the backfield can take it all the way, especially Saquon," Brown said of blocking in the run game. "You don't know if your block may be the deciding factor of if we score or not."
Along with the success of the run game, the passing game in general has yet to shine this postseason for Philadelphia. Between Jalen Hurts returning to start in the wild-card game after missing the Eagles’ final two games of the regular season due to a concussion, and the snowy weather in the divisional round, the passing game has not taken off. The weather also played a part in Brown dropping a deep ball from Hurts late in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams, a play he normally makes.
"That damn snow," Brown said. "I know I make that catch every time. I'm not making excuses, but I'm human. I have all the confidence in the world. I'm not worried about it."
Brown will get the chance to make a larger impact on Sunday, in the Eagles' NFC championship matchup against the Washington Commanders.