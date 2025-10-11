NFL GM Believes Eagles Will Trade A.J. Brown Before Deadline
Six weeks into the season, A.J. Brown still hasn't found his stride in the Eagles' offense.
In six games, Brown leads Philadelphia with 45 targets—10 more than any other teammate—but has turned those looks into just 25 receptions for 274 yards and one touchdown. Brown hasn't been on the same page with Jalen Hurts, exemplified yet again in the Eagles' 34-17 loss to the Giants on Thursday when the quarterback missed a would-be easy touchdown pass to Brown and instead threw an interception.
Brown hasn't been quiet about his displeasure with his role in the offense, either. Could he be suiting up in a new uniform before the Nov. 4 trade deadline? At least one NFL general manager believes so.
“I think [Eagles general manager] Howie [Roseman] moves him," a general manager from an AFC team told The Athletic's Dianna Russini. "It would have to be for the right player or pick, but (a trade) wouldn’t surprise me. Howie likes deals, especially if a player’s value overrides how Brown is being used."
Brown made headlines following Philadelphia's ugly Thursday Night Football loss when he offered a conflicting answer to a confirmed report that he met with Hurts and Saquon Barkley to talk about the offense's shortcomings. Although Brown clarified his response later in the day, it continued a trend of cryptic messaging from the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.
“Brown doesn’t look frustrated or mad—he looks indifferent. And that’s not a good place to be," an NFL source told Russini.
If the Eagles did trade Brown, DeVonta Smith would step up as the unquestioned top option in the passing game. He leads the team in receiving in 2025 anyway with 29 receptions for 321 yards and a score. Jahan Dotson and John Metchie are the only other two wide receivers to haul in a reception this season.
Philadelphia aims to get Brown back on track in Week 7 against the Vikings. But if he doesn't perhaps Roseman will consider dealing the 28-year-old wideout.