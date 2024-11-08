Al Michaels Laments NFL Officiating in Rant After Bengals-Ravens Controversial Finish
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North classic on Thursday Night Football to start Week 10 on Amazon Prime. The game's dramatic finish could have been even more thrilling if officials hadn't missed a penalty or two on the Ravens defense on the Bengals' final two-point conversion attempt.
After Prime Video rules expert Terry McAulay confirmed there should have been a flag or two thrown on the Ravens on the Bengals' final offensive play, play-by-play announcer Al Michaels lamented the number of football games that end on missed calls.
"Too many games end this way," Michaels complained. "They just do. The missed calls. The whole thing. So frustrating to fans. So frustrating."
While it's unfair to say one or two missed calls decided a game, when it happens at the very end on a play that easily could have swung the result, it's going to happen. Fans should be frustrated when officials take the results out of the hands of players. And announcers want to see the same thing.