SI

Al Michaels Laments NFL Officiating in Rant After Bengals-Ravens Controversial Finish

Al Michaels blasted officials deciding games after multiple missed calls late in the Bengals' loss to the Ravens.

Stephen Douglas

Al Michaels doesn’t like missed calls.
Al Michaels doesn’t like missed calls. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North classic on Thursday Night Football to start Week 10 on Amazon Prime. The game's dramatic finish could have been even more thrilling if officials hadn't missed a penalty or two on the Ravens defense on the Bengals' final two-point conversion attempt.

After Prime Video rules expert Terry McAulay confirmed there should have been a flag or two thrown on the Ravens on the Bengals' final offensive play, play-by-play announcer Al Michaels lamented the number of football games that end on missed calls.

"Too many games end this way," Michaels complained. "They just do. The missed calls. The whole thing. So frustrating to fans. So frustrating."

While it's unfair to say one or two missed calls decided a game, when it happens at the very end on a play that easily could have swung the result, it's going to happen. Fans should be frustrated when officials take the results out of the hands of players. And announcers want to see the same thing.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL