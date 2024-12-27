SI

Al Michaels Hilariously Summed Up Bears-Seahawks Game With Perfect Baseball Joke

Thursday's Bears-Seahawks game was the lowest-scoring of the NFL season.

Thursday Night Football Amazon Prime play-by-play announcer Al Michaels during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium in December of 2023. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Thursday Night Football Amazon Prime play-by-play announcer Al Michaels during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium in December of 2023. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Prime Video play-by-play announcer Al Michaels was in rare form on Thursday night.

When he wasn't poking fun at Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams for a poorly-aged comment, Michaels was taking aim at the Thursday Night Football game as a whole, a 6–3 Seattle Seahawks' victory over the Chicago Bears in the lowest-scoring game of the NFL season.

NFL fans who braved the full 60 minutes of action between the Bears and Seahawks, which featured 13 punts, 10 sacks and five fumbles, were treated to a perfect joke by a tongue-in-cheek Michaels, who summed up the contest as only he could.

Sure enough, Seattle paid a visit to Chicago on the baseball diamond in July, resulting in a 6–3 affair. Unfortunately, the midsummer baseball game between a Mariners team ultimately eliminated from the postseason and the White Sox, the worst MLB team in modern history, just may have been more exciting than Thursday night's football game.

