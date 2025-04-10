Longtime Aaron Rodgers Ally Taking Pay Cut to Stay With Jets Despite QB's Departure
Though his former Green Bay Packers teammates Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have both left, wideout Allen Lazard is staying with the New York Jets after agreeing to a "significant" pay cut, sources confirmed to ESPN's Rich Cimini on Thursday. Over the Cap was the first to report the new deal.
Lazard and the Jets restructured the wide receiver's contract to bring his $11 million base salary down to $2.25 million, with $1.75 million guaranteed and an additional $250,000 available in game-by-game roster bonuses. New York also agreed to void the final year of Lazard's contract (2026), meaning he will become a free agent at the end of the season.
The front office had given the WR permission to seek a trade about a month ago, but a new home never materialized. As such, it was thought that the team might release him to save money, but this new agreement ends that speculation.
The Jets initially signed Lazard to a four-year, $44 million deal in March 2023 to appease Rodgers, who was at the time finalizing the trade that would send him from Green Bay to Gang Green. And of course, we all know how that story ended.
Though the 2023 season was not his best, Lazard had somewhat of a comeback in 2024 (412 yards, five touchdowns), at least until injury sidelined him for five games. Now, he gets another chance to prove his worth alongside young quarterback Justin Fields, who New York signed to a two-year deal in March.