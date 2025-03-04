Jets Give Wide Receiver Allen Lazard Permission to Seek a Trade
As the Jets move forward from the short-lived Aaron Rodgers era in New York, they'll be doing so with a mostly revamped wide receiver room.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team has given veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard permission to seek a trade. The 29-year-old has two years left on the four-year, $44 million contract he signed with the team in 2023—the same offseason that they traded for Rodgers.
Schefter added that while Jets are open to keeping Lazard, "that likely would require a huge pay cut."
Lazard has caught passes from Rodgers throughout his entire career, having played with him during his time with the Green Bay Packers from 2018 to '22. The former Iowa State Cyclone is one of just a handful of wide receivers who have earned Rodgers' trust over his career. His signing was viewed by some as an "appeasement" to the signal caller.
The Jets are also fielding trade calls on wide receiver Davante Adams and if they can't find a partner, are expected to release him. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last month that the wide receiver could look to once again reunite with Rodgers elsewhere in 2025—wherever that may be.
Needless to say, times are a-changin' in East Rutherford, N.J. under new head coach Aaron Glenn.